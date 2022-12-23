Young Nantucket Entrepreneur Named to Boston’s 25 Under
Renee Perkins, CEO and Founder of Nantucket Island Marketing, named a Boston Business Journal 25 Under 25 HonoreeBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and Founder of Nantucket Island Marketing, 25-year-old Renee Perkins, has been named to Boston Business Journal’s list of 25 Under 25 for 2022. This list is comprised of individuals who have made remarkable achievements for their age in the Boston startup scene.
Immediately following her graduation from Bentley University in 2020, Perkins founded Nantucket Island Marketing with the goal of helping small businesses in New England grow and thrive, as the pandemic was making times for these local businesses difficult.
Renee Perkins has been named a 25 Under 25 honoree for a variety of reasons, including:
Founding and running a company that is only two years old, that is expecting $650,000 in revenue in 2022 alone.
Helping over 100 small business clients across New England in their marketing efforts.
About Nantucket Island Marketing
Nantucket Island Marketing is a digital marketing agency that provides growth-driven marketing solutions to connect businesses to target customers, regardless of size or industry. Nantucket Island Marketing offers a wide variety of services, including website design, social media management, paid advertising, blogging, email marketing, graphic design, and more.
