Beyonce's Break My Soul Inspires WOC Adult Affirmation Coloring Book
Combining Coloring While Saying I AM Affirmations Boosts Self-EsteemSACRAMENTO, CA, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 28-year federal employee created a resource for women of color as a result of her own mental health issues stemming from harassment and bullying on the job.
Unlike most people who dread Monday mornings, The Daily DeSo founder, Meiko Patton, eagerly looked forward to them, until her spirit was almost broken when she was systematically harassed and bullied on the job for nearly two years at the height of the pandemic.
As a result, she created, I AM Unbreakable, a WOC Adult Affirmation Coloring Book after being inspired by Beyonce's single, Break My Soul. "My employer tried to break my soul, but I AM Unbreakable," Patton said. The book boosts more than 100 pages of strong black women combined with powerful I AM affirmations.
Patton prioritized her mental health by going back to the basics. She rediscovered the beauty of coloring books combined with saying positive I AM affirmations, which led her to create the resource for other women in similar circumstances.
Here are three reasons why coloring books combined with affirmations can help women:
1. Coloring for Mood-Boosting. Coloring is fun, builds self-confidence and reduces overall stress.
2. Coloring for Brain Health. Coloring improves mental agility, decreases cognitive decline and works as a natural antidepressant.
3. Coloring for Synergy. Coloring creates a similar state in the brain as that of meditation. While simultaneously saying I AM affirmations, this stimulates the production of dopamine, which makes life joyous and pleasurable.
The two most powerful words in the universe is I AM.
When you say I AM followed by a phrase, you are telling your subconscious to go make that happen.
This one-of-a-kind coloring book reinforces these phrases into your mind every time you color.
Some of the phrases include:
I AM SMART
I AM BEAUTIFUL
I AM INTELLIGENT
I AM TALENTED
I AM JOY
I AM PEACE
I AM LOVE
I AM ENOUGH
I AM CONFIDENT
I AM AMAZING
I AM BRAVE
I AM COURAGEOUS
I AM POWERFUL
I AM RESOURCEFUL
I AM RESILIENT
I AM KIND
I AM COMPASSIONATE
I AM A CHILD OF GOD
I AM BLESSED
I AM HIGHLY FAVORED
I AM WANTED
I AM LOVABLE
I AM BOLD
I AM A CREATOR
I AM A BUSINESS OWNER
I AM GENEROUS
I AM LIMITLESS
I AM UNSTOPPABLE
I AM UNBREAKABLE
How do you feel?
Exactly, rinse and repeat.
Please remember to speak to a Mental Health Professional if needed.
The book is now available on Amazon.
