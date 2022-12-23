Kasm Workspaces Featured on Sefer Döngel Engineer and Maker Channel

Kasm Technologies Sefer Döngel Engineer and Maker Channel

MCLEAN, VA, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies, today announced that Kasm Workspaces was featured on the Sefer Döngel Engineer and Maker Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48Dc8OgxMP4

“In this part, I examine, install and test Kasm Workspaces, which is open source and free for creating completely isolated, disposable virtual computers built on the Docker-Container infrastructure.” said Sefer Döngel, Engineer and Maker. “With Kasm Workspaces, which hosts a large number of operating systems, programs and applications, you can start using PCs with operating systems such as Ubuntu OS, CentOS, Kali Linux in seconds with a single click, and make teleconferences with programs such as Microsoft Teams, Skype, Discord; Visual Studio Code can carry out your coding work with Sublime Text; You can surf the internet with Google Chrome, Firefox or even Tor Browser. Of course, in a completely virtual environment, isolated and without leaving a trace behind you.”

Sefer Döngel, Engineer and Maker, shares his overview of the video in the Turkish language:

"Bu bölümde Docker-Container alt yapısı üzerine inşaa edilmiş, tamamen izole, tek kullanımlık sanal bilgisayarlar oluşturmaya yarayan açık kaynaklı ve ücretsiz olarak sunulan Kasm Workspaces'i inceliyorum, kuruyorum ve deniyorum. Çok sayıda işletim sistemi, program, uygulama barındıran Kasm Workspaces ile tek tıkla saniyeler içerisinde Ubuntu OS, CentOS, Kali Linux gibi işletim sistemli PC'ler i kullanmaya başlayabilir, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Discord gibi programlar ile telekonferasnlar gerçekleştirebilir; Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text ile kodlama çalışmlarınızı yürütebilir; Google Chrome, Firefox hatta Tor Browser ile internette gezinebilirsiniz. Tabiki tamamen sanal bir ortamda, izole ve arkanızda iz bırakmadan."

In this video Sefer provides a comprehensive overview of the Kasm Workspaces platform:

• Kasm What are Workspaces?

• Pre-Assembly Warnings

• Kasm Workspaces Installation

• Access via Ubuntu/Windows

• Workspaces Overview

• Activating More Workspaces

• Tor Browser Workspace

• Browse-In-Isolation Extension

• Visual Studio Code Workspace

• Kali Linux Workspace

• System Administration

“Our team is excited to have Sefer sharing our Kasm Workspaces platform with the Turkish community.” Said Kasm Technologies Chief Revenue Officer – Brian Jenrette. “This video demonstrates how container streaming can be used to provide secure/private browsing and isolated workspaces.”

For more information on our community edition see: https://www.kasmweb.com/community-edition

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Workspaces is a container streaming platform for delivering browser, desktop, and application workloads to the web browser. Kasm is changing the way that businesses deliver digital workspaces using our open-source web-native container streaming technology to establish a modern devops delivery of Desktop as a Service (DaaS), application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm is not just a service, it is a highly configurable platform, with a robust developer API that can be customized for your use-case, at any scale. Workspaces is truly wherever the work is. It can be deployed in the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Including Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid configuration.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.

ABOUT SEFER DONGEL ENGINEER AND MAKER

Çocukluğumda; kumandanın bütün tuşlarına aynı anda basarsam ne olur? Herhangi bir uzaktan kumanda ile odamın ışığını kontrol edebilir miyim? Apartmanda radyo yayını yapabilir miyim? Her şeyi otomatik hale getirip hiçbir şeye dokunmadan yaşayabilir miyim? gibi sorular ile başlayan maceram elektrik-elektronik mühendisliğine kadar uzandı. Bir yandan profesyonel kariyerime sosyal bir mühendis olarak devam ederken bir yandan da elektronik, kodlama, robotik konularında hobi projeler üretiyorum. Deneyimlerimi video içeriği şeklinde, elimden geldiğince ve dilimin döndüğünce sizlerle de paylaşmak istiyorum.

