Introducing Tiffany Antoine’s Course, Project Manage Your Manifestations

I have simplified the manifestation process. My course makes the manifesting process LESS complicated, frustrating, and scary.” — Tiffany Antoine

USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gifted practical spirituality coach and the founder of Meditating Human, Tiffany Antoine is elated to announce that her new course, Project Manage Your Manifestations, is disrupting the spiritual coaching industry. Tiffany is showing everyone how to practically manifest in their everyday lives. Students will become experts in manifesting in as little as 5 weeks.

It will help individuals focus on themselves and their daily goals. Individuals will learn and practice simple, easy, and basic ways to successfully navigate manifesting.

Tiffany has simplified the manifestation process, so individuals can master it in weeks, NOT years. Her course was uniquely designed to help manifesters and spirituality seekers at all levels. Her course makes the manifesting process LESS complicated, frustrating, and scary.

Tiffany recently admitted she had to contend with some challenges with her spiritual journey, chief of which was her inability to understand how to implement spiritual concepts in her everyday life. ''Because of that, it took way too long for me to not only understand the concepts but to utilize them. I developed this proprietary framework as a way to simplify the process for everyone so they can become experts in manifesting what they want from life for the rest of their lives.''

Tiffany Antoine has her MBA in Management, Graduate Certification in Project Management, is Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has her PMP.

She currently hosts a YouTube channel called Meditating Human focusing on different aspects of spirituality and will also publish her first book called Project Manage Your Manifestations which goes further in depth about this process.

Meditation and purposefully manifesting has been her practice (amongst others) for 20 years. Tiffany is now bringing her blueprint which merges her two passions, to the world so everyone can purposely manifest on a consistent basis. She has been using this technique for 5 years and has found success in her manifestations coming to fruition quickly and easily.

Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Preview