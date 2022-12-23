Submit Release
Airport Business Park Program Grant Applications Reopen

Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will be reopening the Airport Business Park Program Grant opportunity. This is an exciting grant opportunity, designed to lay the foundation for new jobs and economic growth in underserved areas (QCTs).

The Airport Business Park Program grant application will be open to nonprofit economic development organizations for the development of a business park located within or adjacent to one or more qualified QTCs located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and that is within two miles of a major airport as defined in Neb. Rev. Stat. §13-3303.

Previous applicants are welcome to submit again to be considered. We look forward to announcing the awardee.

Applicants can apply Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. 

Applications shall be submitted electronically through AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system. The last day to submit applications is Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. A link to the application can be found at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/airport-business-park/.

For additional information, contact Nebraska Airport Business Park Program Manager Daren Waters, Jr. at daren.waters@nebraska.gov.

For more information on the Airport Business Park Planning Grant, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/airport-business-park/

