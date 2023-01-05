Daimler Recalls Mercedes Benz for "Risk of Fire"
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercedes-Benz issued a recall for nearly 28,000 vehicles over fire risks associated with faulty wiring. Although Mercedes Benz wants to sell 25 percent of its cars online by 2025, the “risk of fire” recalls call into question the safety of its newer vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Safety Recall Report, the following Mercedes-Benz vehicles are subject to the recall:
2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz GT43
2019-2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS53
2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Cabriolet
2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Wagon
2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz E53 Cabriolet
2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz E53
2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz GT53
2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz CLS450
2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe
2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz E53 Coupe
2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz E450
The manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz determined that the transmission wiring harness may be incorrectly routed. The tension on the wiring harness can lead to wire insulation pulling back from the connector. Consequently, external water can penetrate the connector, resulting in a short circuit over time. Additionally, the short circuit can cause thermal overload if a vehicle's ignition is off. The company reports that the car may alert the driver to the condition through a warning message. The company stated that dealers would check the electrical connectors of any qualifying vehicles and repair them as necessary. Further, dealers will include an additional bracket to reduce harness tension. The company reports that it will perform the repairs free of charge.
What To Do If a Car Has a Defect?
For most, purchasing a car is a significant financial decision, and discovering a defect can be a costly and disturbing realization. While recalls are relatively common across the vehicle industry, defects that create a risk of fire or another danger requires special attention. Vehicle fires can leave occupants and bystanders with severe injuries, lifelong disability, and death.
Four car manufacturers were responsible for half of the vehicle recalls issued in 2022, Ford Motor Company, Daimler Trucks North America, Mercedes-Benz, and Forest River. Mercedes-Benz experienced one of the most significant recalls when the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled over 290,000 vehicles over brake booster corrosion. Despite these recalls, Mercedes-Benz is one of the most profitable car brands, making over $3,000 per second.
As these companies continue to maximize profits, individuals of car fires are often left to navigate complex lemon law and product liability claims. In these cases, individuals should consult with an attorney to discuss how to hold a car manufacturer, retailer, or other entity responsible for their damages.
Wirtz Law APC is a law firm that represents individuals' lemon law claims</a> against car dealerships and vehicle manufacturers. The attorneys at Wirtz Law have extensive hands-on experience assisting vehicle owners in obtaining fair compensation for undisclosed and unanticipated problems with new and used vehicles. Wirtz Law has a 97 percent success rate among the cases the firm has handled and has over $40 million in compensation on behalf of the firm's many clients. The knowledgeable California lemon law attorneys</a> at Wirtz Law can be reached at https://www.wirtzlaw.com/.
