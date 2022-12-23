Brandon Carlisle Releases His Seventh Novel

New Novel- His Search For Peace: He tried to keep his humanity after dying

LAREDO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Carlisle has just released his seventh novel, “ His Search For Peace : He tried to keep his humanity after dying”. Primarily a Gay Romance, novelist, he decided to deviate slightly in his latest book. The romance is still there, but he decided to add a few additional elements to the twist.The story takes place in the current day, in the southwest United States. Along with romance, there is dark humor, a dangerous criminal element, a touch of the supernatural as the main character is a vampire. But this vampire is not your standard fare. He possesses more of the normal human characteristics instead of being a monster. He has human insecurities: doubts, care for humans, and values. There are none of the standard myths applied to him regarding religion.He also finds a surprise awaits him when he meets the local doctor. This peaceful town he moved to holds much more than he expected. It will provide very entertaining reading.It is currently available at Amazon as an Ebook . From December 24th 9AM to December 269 AM it will be available for $0.99. It is available with Kindle Unlimited and for purchase at the regular price of $3.49A synopsis of the novel is below-Throughout his existence, Marcus struggled. In the beginning, it was to survive. Later, when he was free, it was to find peace in his new incarnation. It was not really a life, but he was not truly dead. His heart still kept a beat and his blood flowed. It was his hunger that had changed. No longer was it for food; rather it was now for blood.He once was a man. A living, breathing man. That was stolen from him so long ago it was now a distant memory. Waking to his dead lover next to him, drenched in blood with his throat cut, while a strange man sat across the room, smiling, knowing that he now owned him.In time, he escaped. It was centuries ago. Now all he wanted was peace. For years, everywhere he lived, he thought he had found it; but temptation resided in each place he dwelt. He could resist personal temptation, as he had his willing donors. What he could not resist was the cruelty around him, and the suffering related to the crime and drugs that surrounded him in every city he lived in, be it in Europe, the Eastern United States, or its Southeast.Now, in his little town in the southwestern part of the United States where he has chosen to live, he would hopefully find the peace he has sought for so long. Though, it may hold several surprises before he finds that peace, and the one who finally makes him feel whole once again.