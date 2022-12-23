Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,041 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Jumper Cables (TRO-744)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to store jumper cables without the risk of them getting stuck or hooked on other surfaces and belongings in a trunk," said an inventor, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SNAG L- NOT. My design ensures that jumper cables can be pulled from the trunk without hassles and hesitation."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to remove jumper or booster cables from a vehicle trunk. In doing so, it prevents the cables from getting caught or snagged. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-744, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-accessory-for-jumper-cables-tro-744-301707454.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Jumper Cables (TRO-744)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.