InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shower/Tub Insert (TRO-645)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for contractors to marry drywall/sheetrock sheets directly in relation to the engineered lip of a shower/tub unit," said an inventor, from Rosseau, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the J S SHOWER/ TUB TRIM. My design would create a finished look with less time required for installation."

The invention provides an improved insert for a shower/tub. In doing so, it offers an edge lip or groove detail for easy and clean drywall installation procedures. As a result, it reduces extensive caulking procedures. It also provides added functionality and a clean look. The invention features an aesthetic design that is easy to install so it is ideal for building and renovation contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

