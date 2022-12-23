Alyve Wellness Unveils its AI-enabled Personalised Vitamin Solution

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - London-based, Alyve Wellness, is rolling out its personalised nutritional platform to allow individuals to receive combinations of vitamins in one capsule based on their specific health goals, lifestyles, and needs.

Founded two years ago, the company offers an online consultation service where, supported by proprietary AI and intellectual property, the platform can devise a vitamin capsule containing the exact ingredients and amounts needed, rather than the 'one size fits all' approach to vitamins taken by more traditional providers.

Supported by professional nutritionists and informed by medical Doctors who consulted on the formulations, Alyve allows customers to immediately receive their personal vitamin 'recipe' online, and allows anyone to access their online consultations, without having to be a customer.

The online consultation's AI backend is based on decision algorithm nodes that ensure the best recommendations for each user are presented. These can be generated in as little as five minutes, based on a quick selection of health-related multiple choice questions.

The AI platform is flexible enough to accommodate input data from people with a range of age groups, lifestyles and needs, ensuring that almost anyone can benefit from a personalised solution.

The consultation is not a 'black box' like some AI tools; rather, it explains to the user not only what has been recommended, but why, based on their specific circumstances.

The company believes that their solution is cost-effective, with their customised vitamins being up to 70% lower cost than purchasing each ingredient separately at a pharmacy or health food store.

After three months (the typical time it takes to see results from an increase in vitamin intake), those who subscribe to an ongoing vitamin regimen will receive a complimentary consultation with a registered nutritionist to assess how the vitamins are bringing them nearer to their health goals. This assessment will also take into account broader lifestyle factors such as exercise, sleep, travel patterns and more. Alyve's nutritionists are also available at any time for subscribers who have a query about their vitamins.

After six months of using the service, Alyve will also create a customised meal plan for the customer based on their goals or needs. All the data points around these can further inform their usage of Alyve's solution.

Sam Price, founder of Alyve Wellness said: "I was driven to start Alyve after suffering from chronic fatigue and being diagnosed with ADD. After my own experience of searching far and wide to find a nutritional solution that worked for myself, I realised that there was nowhere online that could tell me what vitamins I needed and would, on top of that, provide it to me in one solution. Two years and two funding rounds later, over 20,000 customers reminds us just how important - and achievable - personalised wellbeing is in the age of AI.

Alyve is a personalised vitamin subscription service, using proprietary technology to deliver all-in-one bespoke nutritional solutions straight through your letterbox. The product is made to cater to all by ensuring all formulas are vegan, non-GMO, allergen free and sustainably sourced. All their packaging is completely biodegradable and recyclable. They plant a tree for every purchase made by a customer.

