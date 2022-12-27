FrenalyticsEDU Reaches Exponential Heights through AI-Powered Math Partnership with Vonic
We are proud to partner with Frenalytics ... combining FrenalyticsEDU’s personalized learning with Vonic’s instant and in-depth feedback will greatly enhance learning outcomes for math students”NEW YORK, NY, US, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenalytics, the patented interactive learning platform for students with unique learning needs, today announced a partnership with AI-powered EdTech company Vonic.
FrenalyticsEDU’s revolutionary personalized learning software, with fun & engaging Learning Sessions that auto-collects data for teachers, has announced a new comprehensive math module with Common Core-aligned lessons across grades K-8.
As part of a new partnership with Vonic, a math assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that grades written work in real-time, students of all abilities will soon be able to write out their answers to math problems in FrenalyticsEDU – and all the work they normally would on paper to get to each solution – and get instant feedback on whether they’re on the right track.
Through this first-of-its-kind integration, teachers can also soon assign 100+ Common Core-aligned math sections powered by Vonic right within FrenalyticsEDU. When it comes time for students to answer questions in a Vonic-powered section, Vonic’s whiteboard will automatically appear.
In addition, once students complete a Learning Session in FrenalyticsEDU that includes Vonic questions, their progress data – including accuracy, score, and frequency statistics – will automatically appear on the Session Dashboard, just like every other section in FrenalyticsEDU.
“Vonic and Frenalytics are revolutionary platforms on their own; integrating our systems together will unlock limitless potential for our learners of all abilities. We’re so excited to grow our investment in AI-powered learning tools with our Vonic partnership,” exclaimed Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics.
“We are proud to partner with Frenalytics to bring Vonic’s AI-powered math assistant to students with a variety of learning needs,” shared Amitoj Cheema, founder of Vonic. “Combining FrenalyticsEDU’s personalized learning with Vonic’s instant and in-depth feedback will greatly enhance learning outcomes for math students.”
About Vonic
Vonic’s groundbreaking educational platform is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), enabling students to complete math problems just like they would on a paper worksheet and know whether their work is right or wrong at the click of a button. Unlike multiple-choice questions, where students are awarded credit merely for choosing the right answer, the whiteboard-like interface within Vonic allows students to write out their answer to demonstrate understanding of a concept.
Vonic estimates that math teachers spend up to 40% of their time on homework assessment, and teachers cite homework workload as a leading cause of burnout. With Vonic’s interactive whiteboard and AI math assistant, teachers can save hundreds of hours each school year and elevate teaching to a new level.
About Frenalytics
FrenalyticsEDU is a patented, cloud-based interactive platform designed to personalize the learning process for students with unique learning needs, including autism and Down syndrome. The first version of Frenalytics was created by CEO Matt after his grandmother suffered a massive stroke during open-heart surgery. Designed with educators for educators, FrenalyticsEDU helps students learn life skills and academic concepts in a fun and engaging way, and helps teachers & parents easily measure IEP goals through our interactive progress dashboards.
