Sail Away With "Tapes On The Boat"
Sail away with "Tapes On The Boat", the brand new EP from italian recording producer Glock-9ne.VERONA, VENETO, ITALY, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This six tracks collection of chill and soulful tunes is sure to transport you in the real hip/hop era from the 90's. From the breezy melodies of the opener “Cocktail In Venice” to the passionate crooning of “Lighten Up The Rhytmn”, this EP takes listeners on a journey of emotional exploration and musical discovery. Whether you’re looking for a wintertime soundtrack or just need a few minutes of chill-out time, "Tapes On The Boat" is the perfect companion.
What Is Tapes On The Boat?
"Tapes On The Boat" is a brand new EP created by the music producer/composer, mixing engineer e graphic designer Glock-9ne from Italy. This special project was inspired by the classic vinyl mix tape, and each track has been carefully crafted to provide an eclectic selection of sounds that evoke nostalgia for a classic era of music. With its varied soundscape, "Tapes On The Boat" takes listeners on a sonic journey full of surprises. From old school hip-hop to soulful beats, this collection of tracks will have you bopping your head and grooving along.
What Does The Music Sound Like?
“Tapes On The Boat” is an eclectic EP of melodic, soulful sounds created by a freshest and exciting musical mind. Each track offers something unique and new, while maintaining a cohesive sound. From slow-burning underground hip/hop to jazz friendly hip hop beats, there's something for everyone on “Tapes On The Boat”. Each track showcasing their own style and genre. Whether you're looking for something to relax and unwind to, or something to get you dancing, Tapes On The Boat has it all. It's a unique blend of hip hop, soul and motown that will take you on a journey. So jump aboard and sail away with "Tapes On The Boat"!
When Will “Tapes On The Boat” Be Released?
Great news for music lovers! The new EP from the golden era "Tapes On The Boat" is available on all major platforms.
The collection of soundtracks was produced by the talented producer and mixing engineer Glock-9ne and mastered by Futuristic Sound. It promises to be an incredibly diverse album full of interesting sounds and unexpected turns.
