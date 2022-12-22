29th regular session of the Government

SLOVENIA, December 22 - The Decree sets the maximum retail selling price of natural gas from the gas transmission and distribution system for public institutions, public utilities, public agencies, public funds and municipalities. The Decree also sets the maximum retail selling price of natural gas from the gas transmission and distribution system for providers of publicly valid education and training programmes, and providers of social protection services. The maximum permitted retail price of natural gas is EUR 0.095/kWh, effective from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023. The price cap provided for in this Decree shall apply notwithstanding any previously signed supply contracts for 2023.

The Government has also decreed a maximum allowable electricity price for certain public institutions. This Decree sets the maximum retail electricity price for individual customers not covered by the Decree on the fixing of electricity prices. The price will be 90% regulated and 10% market-based. The maximum retail selling price for electricity allowed under this Decree shall be EUR 0.20700/kWh for the higher daily tariff item, EUR 0.14850/kWh for the lower daily tariff item, and EUR 0.18600/kWh for the single daily tariff item. The Decree will be in force from 1 January 2023 until 31 December 2023.

The Government has added one more measure to the series of measures tackling the high prices. The amounts up to which daily allowances, fieldwork allowances, separation allowances, jubilee bonuses, retirement gratuities, and payments to apprentices, pupils and students are tax-free, are increased. It is also introducing a new approach to determine the tax-free part of certain income, taking into account the regulation of rights in collective agreements. The changes also increase the tax-free amount of solidarity grants in the event of the death of an employee or family member, serious disability or prolonged illness.

The Government also issued a Decree terminating the Decree on the implementation of public service by the Slovenian Press Agency. The Government explains that the provision and financing of the Slovenian Press Agency’s public service is already regulated in the existing Slovenian Press Agency Act. With the Decree’s expiry, Slovenian Press Agency (STA) journalists are once again guaranteed autonomy in their work of informing the general public, which is so important for the Slovenian media space and society.

At the press conference, Minister Luka Mesec said that the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs and Equal Opportunities will raise the minimum wage by around EUR 100 net per month in January. The new gross minimum wage is expected to be 12-14% higher than the current minimum wage. The new minimum wage will be followed by a corresponding statutory adjustment of the minimum gross hourly wage for temporary and casual work for students and pensioners.