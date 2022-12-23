Netherlands earmarks €2.5 billion for support to Ukraine in 2023

NETHERLANDS, December 23 - News item | 23-12-2022 | 10:45

In 2023 the Netherlands will make €2.5 billion available to support Ukraine. The government expects that this amount will be necessary to provide military aid, support essential repair and reconstruction activities and contribute financially to efforts to combat impunity. The Dutch Cabinet approved the proposal by ministers Liesje Schreinemacher (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation), Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs), Kajsa Ollongren (Defence) and Sigrid Kaag (Finance). The precise allocation of the contribution will depend on the needs of the Ukrainian people, and therefore how the war unfolds in the coming period.

In the coming year Ukraine will continue to need considerable international support. Russia’s war in Ukraine is still ongoing, and has turned into a war of attrition. Ukraine’s armed forces continue fighting every day for the freedom, security and prosperity of their country, and thus for that of Europe as a whole. The Dutch government’s decision to earmark funding now sends a clear message of undiminished solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who can count on predictable Dutch support for as long as it takes.

Military aid will be drawn from the Netherlands’ own stocks and purchased from commercial suppliers. The Netherlands is committed to coordinating and collaborating with other countries and the defence industry. This should enhance the effectiveness of arms shipments for Ukraine's armed forces while limiting the impact on our own. The aid for essential reconstruction activities is intended for infrastructure repairs (especially energy infrastructure), hospitals, housing, agriculture and demining. The government is also providing humanitarian aid and support for the rule of law, human rights and accountability. The amount set aside for Ukraine is on top of the liquidity support totalling €18 billion being channelled via the EU and the cost of refugee reception in the Netherlands.