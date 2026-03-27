The Netherlands and Ukraine strengthen cooperation with a conference in Breda

NETHERLANDS, March 27 - News item | 27-03-2026 | 17:10

Tuesday marks the start of the annual Lviv Conference, an event organised by the Netherlands and Ukraine aimed at strengthening mutual cooperation and supporting Ukraine’s EU accession process. This year’s edition will take place in Breda, following last year’s inaugural conference in Lviv. The conference will be opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Berendsen, and the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka. A business forum will be held beforehand, in which the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, will participate.

Minister Berendsen: ‘Countering Russian aggression goes hand in hand with our support for a democratic Ukraine governed by the rule of law. Working under difficult circumstances, Ukraine must continue to make progress with reforms on the path to EU membership. The Netherlands attaches great importance to the accession criteria, but Ukraine does not have to walk this path alone. That is why the Netherlands is more than willing to lend a helping hand.’

The conference aims to strengthen mutual cooperation and knowledge-sharing in order to support Ukraine in meeting the conditions for EU accession, known as the Copenhagen criteria. The Dutch delegation consists of representatives from six ministries. Discussions with their Ukrainian counterparts will cover topics such as the rule of law, good governance, energy, agriculture and social affairs.

Mayor of Breda Paul Depla: ‘We’re honoured to host this important conference in our city. Breda is twinned with Lviv, so we feel a close connection and are following the current situation in Ukraine with concern. Wherever possible we’re offering emergency aid and support to the reconstruction process.’

A business forum will take place on Monday, prior to the conference. Dozens of Dutch and Ukrainian companies active in the energy, construction and agricultural sectors are taking part in this first edition of the Netherlands-Ukraine Business Forum. Minister Sjoerdsma will officially close the event.