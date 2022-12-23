Submit Release
Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant Program Applications Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant Program.

DED will consider proposals for three eligible project types: Event and Marketing, Planning and Technical Assistance, and Infrastructure Projects. Award recommendations will be sent to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) prior to award approval. DED invites interested applicants to review all the content on the Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant Program’s webpage, including an overview of information about the program, a map of eligible project locations, and the Program Manual.

Applicants must submit a Letter of Intent by January 13, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Applicants must email Letters of Intent to the Program Manager before completing an application.

Applications shall be submitted electronically through AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system. The last day to submit applications is Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. A link to the application can be found on the Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant’s webpage.

For additional information, contact Nebraska EDA Tourism Grant’s Program Manager Abra Kataka at abra.kataka@nebraska.gov.

