Strong legacy of community support continues with Crenshaw Christian Center’s Toy Drive
Congregation donates over 1,000 items in partnership with Union Rescue Mission
Angel and I are grateful to represent Crenshaw Christian Center with Union Rescue Mission, an entity whose mission aligns with ours, to ensure that none suffers lack”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than 40 years, Crenshaw Christian Center (CCC) and its generous members and guests have donated an estimated $6 million worth of food, clothing, toys, personal care items, money, gift cards, home goods, and more to benefit the local community.
— Frederick K. Price
This long-time spirit of giving emanates from the mother of ministry, Dr. Betty Ruth Price, a daughter of the segregated South whose humble start in life provided relational empathy for those in need.
Previous internally executed efforts included long lines on Vermont Avenue with individuals and families showing up to receive lovingly donated items. Church staff and volunteers served the community with a warm welcome and navigation support.
Today, under the leadership of Pastor Price and Lady Angel, community efforts have evolved through a partnership with Union Rescue Mission (URM) — to provide year-round support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and other challenges. Pastor Price has served on the URM board for several years and has witnessed the organization’s deep impact. “Angel and I are grateful to represent CCC with URM, an entity whose mission aligns with ours, to ensure that ‘none suffers lack’,” states Pastor Price.
This is but one example of the ministry’s myriad community support efforts. Foster youth and families in great need throughout South Los Angeles and beyond are aided through the church’s collaboration with Care Portal. Monthly, open-to-the-community blood drives are held at CCC as part of its decades-long collaboration with American Red Cross — with an aim to support gains and a cure for sickle cell disease. Angela Evans, CCC’s President and CEO serves on the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region Board and Chairs its Diversity Committee.
This year’s Toy Drive — an accumulation of toys, games, bicycles, scooters, clothing, personal care items and gifts cards will benefit 250 families, and 450 children and teens residing at Union Rescue Missions’ Angeles House, and their Downtown and Hope Gardens living areas. Pastor Price, Lady Angel, and their children personally donated the three requested Christmas Trees and a host of toys to round out the generous congregation’s efforts.
Crenshaw Christian Center is located at 7901 S. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044, at the corner of 79th and Vermont. Its 34-acre oasis is a community-haven and the former original campus of Pepperdine University. Its founder, the late Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, supported by a strong family unit and faithful congregation, built the historic FaithDome, a giant geodesic structure often seen on the flight path into LAX Airport. The ministry is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the faithfulness of God. Details at faithdome.org.
Yumiko Whitaker
Crenshaw Christian Center
+1 323-565-4134
ywhitaker@faithdome.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other