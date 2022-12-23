Luxury Beauty and Wellness Brand SimpleeCBD Ushers in Health and Wellness for the Holidays
Award-winning Beauty Pioneer Diane Da Costa’s new CBD Collection is designed to beautify, reduce stress, and provide pain relief.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are here, and no present is more essential than the gift of good health. During this season of giving, celebrity stylist and textured hair pioneer Diane Da Costa launched SimpleeCBD, a new luxury beauty, and wellness brand to support healthy, active, pain-free living. On December 13, 2022, Da Costa debuted her carefully curated collection at SimpleeBEAUTIFUL CurlyTexturedBAR, her landmark Harlem salon, where nearly 100 guests attended to experience the restorative benefits of CBD.
"Thirty-five years of styling clients on my feet left me suffering from chronic pain. I turned to CBD for relief, and its curative properties as part of my wellness regimen dramatically improved my quality of life,” says Diane Da Costa. I recognized its potential to support healing and decided to share the benefits with the world. Wellness is the foundation of beauty - and I believe that every woman should have the opportunity to experience how CBD promotes wellness from within.”
SimpleeCBD was inspired by Da Costa’s healing journey from chronic pain. After her CBD regimen, along with exercise and sports medicine chiropractic therapy, allowed Da Costa to live pain-free after years of discomfort, she used her holistic lifestyle and aromatherapy expertise to research and formulate her signature oils and herbal teas. Da Costa sources her premium hemp flowers from Black woman-owned farms. SimpleeCBD is the latest offering from SimpleeBEAUTIFUL, Da Costa’s flagship brand. SimpleeBEAUTIFUL creates and curates an array of upscale and affordable products designed to beautify, reduce stress, and provide pain relief.
The SimpleeCBD collection includes 100% organic premium hemp flower blends and pre-rolls grown in New York State and infused with complementary organic herbs, flowers, and roots, sublingual sprays that promote sleep and relaxation, and topical CBD roll-ons to soothe tired and sore muscles. Da Costa, a winner of the Carver Federal Savings Bank and The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce 2022 Minority Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition, used her prize money to develop sustainable, biodegradable packaging for SimpleeCBD.
Pictures and videos from the 12/13 launch event are available here.
SimpleeCBD products are available to purchase on the SimpleeBeautiful website alongside a curated selection of CBD gummies and edibles, CBD bath and body care products, CBD for pets, and other goodies.
###
About Diane Da Costa
Diane Da Costa is the original “Go-to-Curly Girl” for the beauty industry, a celebrity stylist, and a curly-textured hair guru to thousands of Naturalistas of all nationalities. She is the CEO and founder of SimpleeBEAUTIFUL™, the first clean lifestyle brand with an eco-friendly retail boutique, and the CurlyTexturedBAR, a curly consult bar and texture hair care salon located in Harlem, NYC. She is the former owner of Dyaspora Salon Spa in New York City, the first leading multi-textured Aveda Concept salon founded in the late 90s to early 2000s.
Imani Dawson
TCC Media
+1 646-389-9520
email us here