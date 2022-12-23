Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,004 in the last 365 days.

THE K2 PRINCIPAL FUND L.P. UPDATED HOLDINGS IN VALOREM RESOURCES INC.

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announces on December 22, 2022, it acquired 764,478 units of Valorem Resources Inc. ("VALU") as payment from a loan agreement. The units were issued at a deemed price of $0.29 per unit for final payment of $221,698.63 in debt.  Each unit contained 1 common share and 1 warrant with an exercise price of $0.29 per share for 2 years.  Additionally, upon the closing of share exchange agreement with Regency Mining Limited, VALU issued an additional 18,000,000 common shares.

Prior to the loan repayment and the issuance of additional shares by Valorem Resources, K2 owned a total of 1,562,500 common shares and 1,562,500 warrants equating to K2 owing approximately 14.50% on a partially diluted basis.   After the payment of the loan agreement and issuance of shares by VALU from the share exchange agreement with Regency Mining K2 owns a total of 2,326,978 common shares and 2,326,978 warrants equating to approximately 11.3% on a partially diluted basis.

Valorem Resource Inc is located at 810 – 789West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2. K2's office is located at 2 Bloor Street West, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3E2. K2 & Associates Investment Managements Inc. ("K2 & Associates") is the fund manager to The K2 Principal Fund L.P. It was formed under the laws of the Province of Ontario and is engaged in the business of investing in securities.

SOURCE The K2 Principal Fund L.P.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/23/c2612.html

You just read:

THE K2 PRINCIPAL FUND L.P. UPDATED HOLDINGS IN VALOREM RESOURCES INC.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.