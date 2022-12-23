Get into the Holiday spirit with Keymailer's Christmas Stream Pack
EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are upon us, and Keymailer’s Stream Pack makes it easy for creators to celebrate with their audiences!
Stream five different games about Christmas and get way more into the spirit than you would otherwise! Even if your audience isn’t that into Christmas, don’t worry: these games are really different, and guarantee entertainment!
The Christmas Stream Pack includes the games Santacraft, Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Arctico, Azazel's Christmas Fable and Headbangers in Holiday Hell.
You’ll get to rescue Santa’s reindeer from the Abdominal (not a typo!) Snowman, help Cthulhu regain his powers by saving Santa himself, soothe yourself with beautiful Artico graphics while exploring with your dog sledge team, kayak, and parachute, and destroy the North Pole source of joy as Azazel (a devilish imp from the underworld!) and battle Santa and his elves for being a non-Christmas enthusiast!
Fun options for all tastes and mindsets, interested influencers must request their access to Christmas Stream Pack here, and produce content about at least one game.
Happy Holidays!
About Keymailer & Game.Press
Keymailer is the market leader in game influencer marketing, offering direct access to over 50,000 verified influencers worldwide. Together with its sister site, Game.Press, a resource for press outlets to access games for review, they have an audience of 3.4 billion consumers.
Thomas Brumpton,
