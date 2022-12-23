AesirX: supporting privacy first with new PIM service

The innovative PIM system developed by AesirX has been made available to the Open Source Community featuring privacy-first technology and Web2+Web3 integrations

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The innovative PIM system developed by AesirX has been made available to the Open Source Community. It features privacy-first technology and utilizes Web2 and Web3 integrations including Concordium ‘blockchain zero knowledge ID’, which provides an extra layer of anonymity and protection.

By: AesirX.io Ltd.

AesirX, creator of 20 digital marketing solutions over 2 years, today announces the addition of AesirX PIM [product information management] to its series of privacy-first marketing technology. This powerful e-commerce system helps retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers manage and enhance their product information across all selling platforms.

In a world where over two billion people buy goods or services online, AesirX PIM connects businesses with their customers - providing engaging privacy-first omnichannel product experiences for all.

AesirX PIM includes asset storage (DAM) and single-sign-on (SSO) services for free (with reasonable limitations), but also integrates with the entire AesirX series to dynamically scale any business with Open Source technology. Integrate all marketing technology and save up to 80% of resources.

For anyone wanting to start small with the freemium Community Edition, or larger organizations needing bespoke Enterprise-level software (with additional functionality, support or additional users), AesirX PIM supports business growth and democratizes technology to the world by giving everyone access to a free or lower-entry-price marketing technology stack.

Now, anyone with a JavaScript-based website or app using AesirX PIM will get free (with reasonable limitations) Web3 metaverse technology in the form of Concordium blockchain zero knowledge ID technology. This authentication protocol is used to confirm digital identities, and therefore adds more security and regard to Web2 operations which has often been lacking.

About AesirX

For more than a decade, customers' online information has been illegally collected for profit using third-party cookies, but AesirX is different. The series of GDPR-compliant marketing technology solutions are breaking new ground by only ever collecting first-party behavioral data to improve the user experience while still delivering results. That means no more online data abuse - and no loss of data insights when third-party cookies and scripts get banned in 2023.

Instead of waiting until BigTech makes the decision for us, start using privacy-first technology now so users take back control of their data.