MyAviation Launches Special Edition Young Aviator
EINPresswire.com/ -- Efinair MyJets International, launched a special edition of Myaviation Magazine, Young Aviator Cover page ahead of the upcoming Christmas Holiday. It is a special edition publication in print for the second time since January 2022. The special edition is a peer-reviewed professional special coverage of young aviators published by the Efinair MyJets International.
MyAviation has recently given great attention to creating aviation media products that cater to the reading habits of a range of aviation audiences and industry players. We’re delighted to be partnering with young aviator flight simulator operators, young aviator programs, flying academies, and many more. ” said Muhammad Fadzil Abdullah, CEO of Efinair MyJets. “We can’t imagine Young Aviator will inspire some of the children or students to consider a career in aviation. The future of aviation lies in the hands of the children, and we must give them opportunities to understand the world of aviation. Young Aviation Cover page is an insertion page that comes along with the MyAviation issue and it is published twice a year.
A young aviation managing publisher has been chosen for this Special Edition. Dhiya Safia Amani is a student pilot who is undergoing a pilot program, duration of 4 years under Efinair MyJets's and Myaviation sponsorship . She is an ambitious young aviator and aims to be the youngest commercial pilot in Malaysia. The special edition will be available nationwide starting from 2023 at your local stores throughout Malaysia and Singapore.
About MyAviation
MyAviation is an English-language magazine that features developments in the aviation and airline industry across the globe. It is distributed across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Europe, and the Middle East.
MyAviation is exclusively designed to provide its readers with first-hand information, unrivalled news, and updates on the sector's growth, new product innovations, and solutions for the industry in overcoming challenges and in moving forward. It covers all aspects of the dynamic, fast-growing global aviation and airline industry. The magazine provides incisive news, updates, and information on the Global Aviation and Airline industry. It also enlightens readers on growth, product innovation, and challenges in the industry. My Aviation is a monthly magazine consisting of 11 issues per year.
