Techfynder Brings Forward its Next Move, Launching at Pune

Techfynder launch at Pune. We look forward to bridging the gap between job seekers and recruiters from top businesses.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TECHFYNDER TO OPEN NEW OPERATIONS IN PUNE, INDIA.The International Recruitment Software Company sees Huge Opportunities in 2023Techfynder, the online global job, and recruiting portal are set to open new operations in Pune in Q1 of 2023. In its fourth year in business, the company has established itself across 180 countries worldwide, offering competitive opportunities for job seekers and employers looking to hire talent. The service allows companies to post jobs and hire talent directly through a single dashboard without paying commissions using their subscription.Techfynder works to simplify the hiring process, supporting a whole range of businesses to reach global talent worldwide and for those seeking employment to have access to countless remote and on-site opportunities. The platform saves employers and employees costs and time and increases business efficiency and revenue. Its features include a global heat map that shows real-time profile availability and activity, with over 1.4 million active profiles across the globe.The platform is free for job seekers and is based on a tiered subscription service for businesses that brings an extensive range of unique features for hiring managers to simplify the process. One of the key features is the reference check functionality which helps employers and hiring managers get into contact with their potential hires’ professional references quickly and efficiently. These tools help knock out the back work of hiring and can be used to attract and verify qualified candidates.Techfynder is a significant employer in Hyderabad and now sees the potential to open new operations in Pune to cope with the increasing demand from clients in the Pune area. Along with the launch, there will also be a considerable recruitment drive in sales and marketing departments for their offices.Speaking on behalf of Techfynder, Harsha Vardhan, Marketing Manager of India, said, “ We are on course as predicted to announce both new job opportunities in Pune as well as growing revenue further with our ambitious plans and commitment in India”.“The opening of Techfynder’s new Pune office is an important step towards realizing our roadmap development goals,” said Harsha Vardhan, “The new office will be the first of many significant changes for the company in 2023About TechfynderTechfynder is a Subscription Based Hiring and Job Posting Platform.They offer access to skilled professionals across Information Technology, Finance & Insurance, Service & Utility, Sales & Marketing, Engineering, Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical sectors.Clients can also post jobs locally and to other destinations across 180 countries.

