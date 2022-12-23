Author Peter Hussey's new book "Manna from Hell" explores the unintended calamity that occurs when a village in Sudan finds their famine ended by a miraculous bounty

Recent release "Manna from Hell" from Page Publishing author Peter Hussey follows an ongoing famine in a small village in Sudan. Only Sharee and Tommy team up. Poor Boris spends the remainder of his life in prison working for the evil general to feed his troops and supporters while hiding his genocidal raids. Boris doesn't learn about the miracle crops toxicity until it's too late.

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peter Hussey, an author who enjoys swimming and spending time with fellow local bar patrons, has completed his new book "Manna from Hell": a gripping drama that centers around a famine-stricken village that finds its long-awaited bountiful harvest turn into a nightmare when a murderous general and a mysterious illnesses threaten everyone.

"A Bulgarian crop researcher goes to help a famine village in Sudan," writes Hussey. "He spends years irradiating crop seeds with neutrons to increase their yields. He only gets incremental results until he grows despondent during a brutal famine and abandons his usual cautious protocols. Incredibly, this results in a staggering bounty—an unexplainable 'Manna from Heaven.' However, a bloodthirsty general destroys the village and imprisons the Bulgarian while forcing him to work supporting his plans. To make matters worse, soon a mysterious and deadly syndrome starts spreading within the region's people and grows to threaten the lives of millions.

"Is it somehow related to the agricultural miracle? A newly minted French epidemiologist and an American journalist team up to investigate only to eventually discover that the heavenly bounty is really a 'manna from hell'."

Published by Page Publishing, Peter Hussey's riveting tale will capture the imaginations of readers as they follow along on the investigation to discover the source of the town's miseries. As Hussey's protagonists inch closer to the truth, shocking revelations will leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, desperate for more.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Manna from Hell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

