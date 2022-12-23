Manchin Calls on IRS To Delay Small Business Reporting Requirement

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement urging the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to delay the implementation of the 1099-K tax reporting requirement. This follows Senator Manchin’s introduction of an amendment to delay the implementation for two years.





“Yesterday I introduced an amendment to provide relief to West Virginia small business owners and individuals who sell goods online by delaying a burdensome 1099-K tax reporting requirement that is set to go into effect early next year. I urge the IRS to use their authority now to delay the implementation and allow Congress to continue working to find a lasting solution that prevents this harmful regulation from impacting small businesses.”



