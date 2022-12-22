Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents launch cooperation projects

UZBEKISTAN, December 22 - Following the talks, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony of launching large joint investment projects.

Among them are the production of complex and phosphate mineral fertilizers in Navoi region, the creation of a logistics center in Tashkent region, the construction of residential and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent, the production of cars in Kostanay and household appliances in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

Launching these projects, the Presidents expressed confidence that these important projects would serve not only to increase the volume of mutual trade, but also to launch modern production facilities, and most importantly, create thousands of new jobs.

Source: UzA