Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,855 in the last 365 days.

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents launch cooperation projects

UZBEKISTAN, December 22 - Following the talks, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony of launching large joint investment projects.

Among them are the production of complex and phosphate mineral fertilizers in Navoi region, the creation of a logistics center in Tashkent region, the construction of residential and commercial infrastructure in Tashkent, the production of cars in Kostanay and household appliances in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

Launching these projects, the Presidents expressed confidence that these important projects would serve not only to increase the volume of mutual trade, but also to launch modern production facilities, and most importantly, create thousands of new jobs.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents launch cooperation projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.