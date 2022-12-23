Police call for peaceful festive celebration

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) call on the good people of Solomon Islands to celebrate responsibly during the festive season as we about to enter the Christmas Eve of 2022 and New Year 2023.

Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau says, “We work together as we go along this festive season. I call for a Crime – Free in our communities.”

Mr Mangau says, “I want to call on the Crime Prevention Committees (CPC’s), chiefs, women’s youths and church leaders to work together with your police (RSIPF) to make this festive season a crime free period.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “Polis blo iu (your police) will be conducting a police operation on the following dates, 24 to 26 December 2022 and 31 December 2022 to 2 January 2023 right across the country.”

He says, “My good people as a democratic nation you have the right to celebrate but in a peaceful and respectful manner. Respect for each other is very important. Further call on all alcohol liquor licenses to operate according to the Liquor Act.

Mr. Mangau says, “Police will not tolerate any form of crime encountered during the police operation but will take serious action and prosecute those who commit any crime.”

“I urged you all to continue to work together with your police as you have demonstrated in the past celebrations to make Solomon Islands a better place for us to live in. I salute you for that and let us allow the families to celebrate with our children to enjoy the memory of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ in our lives,” says Commissioner Mangau.

//End//