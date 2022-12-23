Police clarify an article published in Solomon Star with the title ‘affair gone wrong’

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) would like to clarify an article published in Solomon Star with the title ‘affair gone wrong’.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “I would like to put some information right for us that the victim of the case in this report is not dead as reported earlier. The victim is still at Helena Goldie Hospital and on medical treatment.”

PPC Lenialu adds: “The case is not a murder case as reported. This is wrong and I do not know where the reporter accessed that misleading information from and published the story.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “We must be very careful when reporting on sensitive matters. Make sure your source must be reliable and responsible for what has been provided for publication.”

Mr. Lenialu says, “On Tuesday 29 November 2022, Noro Police did arrest the defendant in relation to the wounding incident and brought to Noro police station, where he was formally arrested and placed in police custody.”

He says, “Police dealt with the suspect and charged him for the offence of act intended to Cause Grievous Harm Contrary to Section 224 of Penal Code.”

“The suspect was remanded at Gizo Correctional Facility while investigation is still continuing,” says PPC Lenialu.

The wounding incident has happened at one of the Islands in the lagoon near Kinamara Village, Vona Vona Lagoon in Western Province recently.

The suspect who became jealous of his secret lover’s husband and wounded him with a knife as a result the victim has multiple wounds on his body.

ENDS///