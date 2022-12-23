Circuit Breaker Market Expected to top US$17.5 billion by the end of 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for advanced equipment in the electronics, automotive and telecommunications segments is driving the market for circuit breakers.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Circuit Breaker Market is expected to reach US$17.5 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Increasing demand for advanced equipment in the electronics, automotive and telecommunications segments is driving the market for circuit breakers during the forecast period. The growth of this market can also be attributed to rising safety concerns about short circuits and damage caused by power fluctuations and electrical faults. Circuit breakers are essentially electrical switching devices that can be operated manually or automatically for protecting and controlling an electric power system which effectively grows the demand for circuit breakers across various industry verticals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Circuit Breaker Market highlights the following areas –

• In the Circuit Breaker market report, the air circuit breaker segment is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 6.5% owing to factors such as widespread applications across industry verticals due to their high performance, reliability and durability advantages.

• The industrial sector is expected to grow at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.0% due to increased demand for maritime security due to growing investments in the industrial sector and the ability of circuit breakers to protect electric power systems high voltage transmission lines and distribution lines.

• APAC had the largest share with a market share of 44% in the global Circuit Breaker Market size, owing to growing infrastructural development, commercial projects and the presence of major manufacturers.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Insulation Type - The air circuit breaker segment in the Circuit Breaker Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. These air circuit breakers are mostly adopted by industrial users owing to their technical advantages such as high performance, durability, ease of installation and maintenance.

• By End-use Industry - The industrial sector in the Circuit Breaker Market report is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Circuit breakers are essential components in the industrial sector due to their ability to control and protect electric power systems from power fluctuations and electrical faults.

• By Geography - APAC dominated the global market for Circuit Breaker Market with a market share of 44% in 2021 and is also analyzed to have significant growth over the forecasting period. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing infrastructural development, commercial projects and industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Circuit Breaker Industry are -

1. ABB Ltd

2. Siemens AG

3. Schneider Electric

4. Eaton Corp

5. Fuji Electric

