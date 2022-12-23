Carbon Disulfide Market to Reach US$171.4 Million by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With robust growth and flourishing applications across major industries such as automotive and others, the Carbon Disulfide Market size is growing rapidly.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Carbon Disulfide Market size is estimated to reach US$171.4 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbon disulfide is also called carbon disulfide and carbon bisulfide. Carbon disulfide is a highly flammable, colorless and toxic chemical. In spectroscopes, carbon disulfide is used as a fumigant, insecticide, sulfur solvent, non-polar solvent and optical dispersant. Carbon disulfide is used in the manufacture of chemicals like agricultural chemicals, rubber chemicals, cellophane, rayon and carbon tetrachloride. Rising fertilizer demand in developing countries is also a key growth driver of carbon disulfide. Carbon disulfide demand is expected to rise due to increased demand in end-use industries such as food packaging, textiles and refrigeration. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Disulfide Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Carbon Disulfide market size, the increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, agriculture and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.

2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Carbon Disulfide market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the agriculture sector around the globe.

3. One of the key factors driving the growth of the carbon disulfide market in the forecast period is the rising demand for cellulose and cellulosic fibers from various industries.

4. Strict government regulations due to negative health effects associated with carbon disulfide will impede the growth of the carbon disulfide market during the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Rubber segment held the largest share in the Carbon Disulfide market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries. Carbon disulfide also called carbon disulfide and carbon bisulfide is a solvent for phosphorus, sulfur, bromine, selenium, iodine, asphalt, rubber, resin and fats.

2. The Asia-Pacific segment held the largest share of the Carbon Disulfide market share in 2021 up to 42.2%. The flourishing growth of carbon disulfide in this region is influenced by growing agricultural production, farming trends and government support policies for agriculture. The agriculture sector, including field crops, horticulture crops and others is significantly flourishing in APAC owing to growth factors such as rising fruit production and trade, favorable agricultural policies and urbanization.

3. The Agriculture Industry segment held the largest share in the Carbon Disulfide market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbon di sulfide is primarily used in the agricultural sector to produce dithiocarbamates, which are used as fungicides, biocides, fumigants, soil fumigation and sterilization.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbon Disulfide Industry are -

1. Akzonobel

2. GFS Chemicals Inc.

3. Arkema Inc.

4. Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group

5. Avantor Materials



