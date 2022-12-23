Silo Wellness Announces Favorable Debt Restructure Terms

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Silo Wellness Inc. SILO SILFF 3K ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Global Tech Opportunities 14 ("Investor"), managed by Alpha Blue Ocean, have agreed to an amendment to the April 13, 2022, Subscription Agreement as amended July 5, 2022 ("Subscription Agreement") to set a floor on the convertible debt of the next tranche at the greater of CAD $0.01 cent or 20-day VWAP rather than the contracted make-whole formula, as set forth in greater detail below.

As previously disclosed in public filings, the Investor has already subscribed for three tranches under the Subscription Agreement, for an aggregate principal amount of debentures of $1,350,000. The Subscription Amount of the next tranche of a principal amount of $350,000 to be subscribed on the Fourth Closing Date, is equal to $297,500 (the "Fourth Tranche Subscription Price").

The parties acknowledge that, as of the date of the Amendment, the Make-Whole Amount is equal to an aggregate amount of CAD $986,650 (the "Undisputed Make-Whole Amount"), as described in previous public filings.

The Parties acknowledged and agreed as follows effective December 21, 2022:

In accordance with article 6.2.1 of the Subscription Agreement, the Fourth Tranche Subscription Price shall be reduced by an amount of $247,500 corresponding to part of the aggregate Undisputed Make-Whole Amount. Therefore, the Fourth Tranche Subscription Price shall be paid by the Investor as follows: an amount of CAD $50,000 shall be paid in cash by the Investor to the Corporation by way of wire transfer of immediately available funds to the Corporation Account, and $247,500 shall be paid by way of set off against part of the Corporation's payment obligation with respect to the Undisputed Make-Whole Amount.

The Conversion Price with respect to the Tranche to be issued on the Fourth Closing will be equal to the highest of (i) CAD $0.01 and (ii) the VWAP during the twenty (20) Trading Days preceding the delivery of the relevant Conversion Notice to the Corporation (or, in the event of the automatic conversion of the Outstanding Principal upon the maturity of this Convertible Debenture, the Maturity Date) having regard for any adjustments made in accordance with the terms of the Debentures and provided that under no circumstances shall the Conversion Price be less than the minimum price permitted under applicable law or the rules of any exchange on which the Common Shares of the Corporation are listed for trading.

Except as set forth in this Amendment, no other provision of the Subscription Agreement shall be deemed amended or otherwise modified in any respect.

The amended agreement will be filed on SEDAR.

It remains a priority of the company to continue to attempt to restructure debt on more favorable terms.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 in Oregon and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has a presence in both Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly traded on the Canadian SILO and Frankfurt 3K exchanges and listed on the OTCQB Venture Market SILFF.

For more information about Silo Wellness or to book a Jamaican psychedelic retreat, please visit www.silowellness.com.

