Texas Arena League Announces Highly Anticipated 2023 Dates & Locations
Lance Stefanakis has his eye on the ball during Texas Arena League at Legends Polo Club photo by Murrell Photography
Hard-Hitting Arena Polo, ‘Hockey on Horseback’, Breaks onto New Year Scene
The league is so much fun and everyone enjoys the camaraderie. Plus, it is competitive at every level. That is what makes Texas Arena League attractive.”TEXAS, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Those who love the thrill of fast-paced and nail-biting sports and the majesty and elegance of equestrian athletes can rejoice as the Texas Arena League (TAL) recently announced its highly anticipated 2023 event schedule that will make its way across The Lone Star State from January to March.
— Nacho Estrada
Returning for its sixth year, TAL brings arena polo to the next level, both in competition and fanfare. Coining the term ‘Hockey on Horseback”, players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the rebound walls to play angles and make passes to their teammates. It's fast, it's physical and reaction times are quick. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or "chukkers" lasting seven minutes each, including time in between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena.
Here's when and where to catch the action, including a brand-new location to TAL:
Jan 27-29 - Brookshire Polo Club , Brookshire, TX
Feb 10-12 - Dripping Springs Ranch Park, Dripping Springs, TX
Feb 24-26 - Legends Polo Club , Kaufman, TX
March 10-12 - Legends Polo Club, Kaufman, TX
In addition to the returning host clubs – Legends Polo Club and Brookshire Polo Club - in 2023, a new location has been secured. Dripping Springs Ranch Park Event Center & Arena located just West of Austin is a 130-acre facility complete with covered arena, stalls, RV hook-ups, bleachers and everything else needed for an event with the scope of Texas Arena League.
“We are very excited to add Ranch Park Dripping Springs to the calendar for Texas Arena League in 2023,” says TAL committee member Karl Hilberg. “With over 120 players and 280 horses competing in 2022, we needed to find a location close to some of the participants with a covered arena and plenty of stabling.” This location also boasts plenty of space for spectators and concessions, making for an ideal location for Texas Arena League attendees.
New and returning sponsors are already on-board and gearing up for the 2023 season including: U.S. Polo Assn, Galvin Insurance Agency, Patton Legacy Sports, Nutrena Feed, Royal B Threads, Catena, Casablanca Polo, Jackrabbit Tack, Elite Motion & Performance, Aubone Polo Mallets, Murrell Photography, JD Polo, The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program, Polo InterActive, Herk’s Store & Grill and Franks Friendly Firearms.
With four events currently on the calendar and a limit on the number of teams that can play within each day, Texas Arena League will create additional opportunities to accommodate the expected number of teams. For 2023, TAL is anticipating adding the Armadillo Division to Texas Arena League – two more weekends of arena polo, TAL points, prizes and parties - February 4-5 and March 4-5.
“There are so many players and teams showing interest in playing 2023 Texas Arena League that we had to find a way to accommodate as many as we can. That’s why we have decided to add the Armadillo Division to Texas Arena League,” says Nacho Estrada, owner of Legends Polo Club and TAL committee member. “The league is so much fun and everyone enjoys the camaraderie. Plus, it is competitive at every level. That is what makes Texas Arena League attractive.”
For more information on Texas Arena League, please visit www.texasarenaleague.com and follow Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram.
About Texas Arena League (TAL)
Heading into its sixth year, TAL is a winter series of arena polo tournaments played throughout multiple events at three locations around the Lone Star State. Teams will play for points accumulated at each event and tallied up at the end of the season for the end-of-league awards and the coveted TAL trophy buckles. New additions this year include the Dripping Springs location and inception of the Armadillo Division.
About Dripping Springs Ranch Park Event Center & Arena
Dripping Springs is comprised of 130 acres filled with wildlife, lush trees, and 6 miles of trails! The opportunities for leisure activities with family and friends are in abundance at Dripping Springs Ranch Park. Dripping Springs Ranch Park Event Center & Arena offers multi-use facilities for event rentals, including indoor and outdoor arenas for regional and national horse and agricultural competitions. Our facilities are also used for entertainment, trade shows, and large festivals. Our large and small event venue rooms are available for social gatherings, corporate meetings, banquets, conventions, and galas.
About Legends Polo Club
Legends Polo Club is a one-of-a-kind equestrian facility only 35 minutes east of downtown Dallas. Legends offers riding and polo lessons for beginners and intermediate students and polo school with regularly scheduled practices for those that want to learn the sport. The many amenities available include a 95-stall barn, a smaller 42-stall barn, a lit covered arena with stands with a 235' x 128' riding area, a 400' x 165' outdoor area with sand and synthetic fiber footing, 720' x 285' grass polo and riding field, a covered solid-wall round pen, seven-furlong racetrack, six horse Eurosizer (electric, no-tie walker), 12 RV hookups, and more.
About Brookshire Polo Club
Established in 2006, Brookshire Polo Club in Brookshire, Texas, welcomes players of all levels who are looking for a family-friendly and casual atmosphere to share a love of polo, horses and the outdoors. Nestled between the pecan groves are four full size polo fields, one full size covered polo arena, three covered barns, multiple outdoor paddocks, a small swimming lake, and a tennis court for recreational use. Located just 10 miles west of Katy, Texas, and 36 miles west of downtown Houston, BPC’s mission is to share their passion for polo with all people in a welcoming environment that promotes polo as a sport and family-friendly lifestyle.
