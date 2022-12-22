The Health Employers Association of BC and the Health Science Professionals Bargaining Association have ratified an agreement under the Shared Recovery Mandate.

The agreement covers approximately 22,000 health science professionals working as medical technologists, medical radiation technologists and physiotherapists. Classifications range from medical and laboratory disciplines to pharmacists, psychologists, occupational therapists, social workers and physiotherapists.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

Negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

three-year term – April 1, 2022, until March 31, 2025

general wage increases (GWI’S) Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25 per hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees, plus 3.24% Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% Year 3 – 2% plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

a negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties

new wage structures through GWIs and a modernized classification system that will support recruiting and retaining health science professionals and make B.C. more competitive with other jurisdictions, as well as Indigenous-specific anti-racism initiatives, including paid leave to support Indigenous employees in connecting with cultural and spiritual beliefs, and increased opportunities for recruitment and retention collaboration on recruitment and retention strategies and increased premiums that will help in staffing difficult-to-fill shifts



Currently, approximately 235,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

Learn more about public-sector bargaining in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employers/public-sector-employers/public-sector-bargaining