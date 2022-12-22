Drivers should avoid travel with snow, freezing rain in the forecast

CANADA, December 22 - Environment Canada is forecasting snow and the risk of freezing rain beginning Friday and into Sunday for most of B.C.’s southern Interior.

This system is forecast to affect the Interior starting Friday morning and will move eastward across the province for the following three to four days. Significant freezing rain is expected to cause icy road conditions in all major corridors.

Maintenance contractors will be working 24/7 throughout this storm cycle and will adjust operations as the system warms from snow to freezing rain. However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist, even with ongoing plowing, sanding and salting activities.

The ministry may proactively close highways in the interest of safety. Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans and be prepared for closures on short notice.

People who choose to travel should ensure they are well-prepared for the weather and the possibility of short-notice closures, ensure vehicles are fuelled up and charged, and have extra water, food and necessary medications.

The storm is expected to increase the avalanche hazard in part of the southern Interior. As temperatures rise in the next few days, closures for avalanche control are anticipated.

Those who must drive should be equipped with winter tires with adequate tread. Commercial vehicles over 5500 kilograms must carry chains and anticipate that mandatory chain-ups will be in effect.

Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance contractors on highways and refrain from passing equipment in operation until it is safe.

Check Drive BC before for updates as this storm progresses.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca