Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,920 in the last 365 days.

More public transit routes for Prince County travellers

CANADA, December 22 - An extra round trip per day will be added on rural public transit routes between Tignish and Summerside and between Charlottetown and Summerside starting Thursday, December 29.

Going from two round trips per day to three will improve options for Prince County residents using public transit to get to and from work, school and essential services.

“We are aligning our schedule and routes based on demand and rider feedback. We will continue to make changes to our service over time to ensure that using our rural public transit service is easy and convenient for Islanders.”

- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Since launching in October 2021, Transit PEI has provided 57,733 one-way trips across Prince Edward Island. For November 2022, Transit PEI averaged 340 passenger fares per day. 

The fare for a one-way trip is $2. Monthly transit passes for all transit routes on Prince Edward Island are available for $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. Transit is free for anyone 18 years old and under. 

For information on routes and booking, visit: Transit PEI.

Media contact:
April Gallant
Department of Transportation and Infrastructure
902-368-5112
aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

More public transit routes for Prince County travellers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.