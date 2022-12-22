More public transit routes for Prince County travellers

CANADA, December 22 - An extra round trip per day will be added on rural public transit routes between Tignish and Summerside and between Charlottetown and Summerside starting Thursday, December 29.

Going from two round trips per day to three will improve options for Prince County residents using public transit to get to and from work, school and essential services.

“We are aligning our schedule and routes based on demand and rider feedback. We will continue to make changes to our service over time to ensure that using our rural public transit service is easy and convenient for Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

Since launching in October 2021, Transit PEI has provided 57,733 one-way trips across Prince Edward Island. For November 2022, Transit PEI averaged 340 passenger fares per day.

The fare for a one-way trip is $2. Monthly transit passes for all transit routes on Prince Edward Island are available for $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. Transit is free for anyone 18 years old and under.

For information on routes and booking, visit: Transit PEI

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

902-368-5112

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca