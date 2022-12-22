Residents encouraged to ready themselves for winter storms

CANADA, December 22 - Strong winds and intermittent rainfall are expected to impact Island communities as early as tomorrow evening.

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is monitoring the upcoming weather system and has engaged internal and external partners to ensure emergency plans are updated, and to be prepared to activate them as needed.

Islanders are reminded to take the necessary steps to secure any loose household items and holiday decorations as much as possible, and to ensure they have adequate everyday provisions as many local retailers will have modified operating hours during the holiday weekend.

With the impacts of Fiona still being felt by many, it can be expected that some individuals may be feeling uncomfortable with the special weather statement Environment Canada recently issued. Anyone needing support can access different mental health resources, including mental health walk-in clinics, the Kids Help Phone, the Island Helpline and other targeted mental health programs.

