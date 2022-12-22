Final Air Quality Permit 7327 – IPR Northeast

Final Air Quality Permit 7327 for IPR Northeast, LLC to Construct and Operate a Portable Boiler for Use at Various Locations in Soapstone Valley Park

On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued an air quality permit (No. 7327) to IPR Northeast, LLC to install and operate one truck-mounted temporary boiler at various locations within Soapstone Valley Park, 2900 Audubon Terrace NW, Washington DC. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR §§ 200.1 and 200.2 and can be found in the attachments below.

On September 9, 2022, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit. Comments were accepted through October 11, 2022. A virtual public hearing on the matter took place on October 11, 2022.

Comments were received from one commenter during the public comment period. No one provided testimony at the public hearing.

DOEE has considered each of the comments received in writing and has prepared responses to them. The comments and related review resulted in no changes to the language in the draft permits. DOEE has deemed the permit appropriate for issuance and has therefore issued the permit to the applicant, IPR Northeast, LLC.

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 535-1747 or by email at [email protected].