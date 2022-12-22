The Inaugural World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) Held in December 2022 Emphasized the Need For Proactive Dialogue Between East and West

"From Hollywood to Aollywood, Dialogue Across the Pacific" Was the Theme That Led Industry Icons To Promote Exchanges and Cooperation in World Film

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) December 22, 2022

The World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) Congress 2022 opened at Loews Hotel Santa Monica on December 11, 2022, with a speech from Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the California State Assembly. This was followed by a keynote speech entitled "Create a better future for Asian films and the world" delivered by Chairman of the World Film Industry Conference, Haige Wang.

The purpose of this meeting was to find a way for the world film industry to recover in the post-pandemic era, and to promote exchanges and cooperation in world film via the meeting theme: "From Hollywood to Aollywood, dialogue across the Pacific".

Rendon spoke highly of the Huading Awards Group, organizer of the World Film Industry Conference, in their quest to promote positive collaboration between US Sino humanistic exchanges and film cooperation.

"I'm also excited to see the establishment of the Aollywood Film Workers Association to support filmmaking in Asia. Los Angeles and California are at the core of the film industry and historical centers of Asian-American population. It only makes sense for us to build a link of mutual support and communication," said Rendon.

World Film Industry Conference Chairman Wang explained that in the past three years, the world has faced a new epidemic which global conflicts have increased, and the world film industry is at a critical turning point.

"At this juncture, the global cultural sector and government leaders need to work together to develop long-term policies and strategies to revitalize the hard-hit global cultural industry," said Wang.

Highly regarded thought leaders from the film industry delivered speeches tied to the theme of the conference, further expressing their views on the new trends in the development of world film in support of the mission of World Film Industry Conference. Content from December 11, 2022 included the following:



William Mundell, Hollywood film producer, gave a speech entitled "Opportunities and challenges faced by the film industry in various countries (regions) in the post-pandemic era"

Bill Hilary, former CEO of BBC America gave a speech entitled "Responsibility and dynamism of Internet movies in an immersive communication environment"

Gordon Williams, seven-time GRAMMY Award winner gave a speech entitled "Guidance and active promotion of industry change and innovation"

Rob Minkoff, renowned Hollywood director, American filmmaker, producer and director of "The Lion King" gave a speech entitled "Common criteria for film industry in the new circumstance: Implications for Society, Politics and Business"

Dr. Elizabeth Daley, Dean of the USC School of Cinematic Arts spoke on "Construction of a global network of outstanding young talents from different backgrounds to enhance mutual support"

The World Film Industry Conference, held over a two-day period, included the following eight major topics: Global Film Academy Dean Forum, Global Audio-Visual Technology Forum, Global Film Producer Summit Forum, The 6th China-US Cultural Industry Summit, Theme Dinner, Press Conference. Simultaneously, the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival "Golden Lihua" award was announced online, and several themed activities like the Global Youth Short Film Competition, the announcement of Mr. World Film, and the selection of Miss World Film were launched. During the conference, the World Film Industry Association also held an inauguration ceremony, and the third Aollywood-Hollywood awards season kicked off.

The WFIC aims to create a globally significant event in the film and television industry, with all members committed to driving the industry forward. This creates exciting stories and experiences for audiences, while enhancing mutual appreciation and sharing between the peoples and cultures of the East and West, akin to "Davos Forum" in the world's cultural field. The World Cinema Industry Congress provides a unique opportunity for participants to meet and network with key leaders in film and television, digital media, advertising design, branding and more.

About the World Film Industry Conference (WFIC)

Launched in January 2022, the WFIC is a non-profit organization headquartered in Macao, China. The World Film Industry Conference is a world film industry association, jointly advocated by Huading Award Group, the World Film Industry Association, and the Aollywood Filmmakers' Association. This event includes cities with developed cultures and economies all over the world. The conference will invite representatives from Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, Tunisia, Sweden, Poland, Estonia and other countries and held conferences in Los Angeles, New Delhi, Paris, Madrid, Cairo, China, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in China. For more information, visit http://wfics.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_inaugural_world_film_industry_conference_wfic_held_in_december_2022_emphasized_the_need_for_proactive_dialogue_between_east_and_west/prweb19090732.htm