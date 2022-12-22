Idaho Broadband Advisory Board Announces December MeetingDec14

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (December 14, 2022) – The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board (IBAB) will meet on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MT.

This meeting will include a review of submitted project and planning proposals, as well as an executive summary of the Capital Projects Fund (CPF).

IBAB was created by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, via the passage of HB127. The board consists of three members from the Idaho House of Representatives, the Idaho Senate and the private sector, appointed by the Governor. Recently, the board established the Idaho Broadband Strategic Plan, which supports the board’s vision that Idahoans have access to affordable and reliable broadband infrastructure.

Interested parties and members of the public can watch the meeting remotely. In-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Watch the meeting remotely using Zoom. Register here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

Click here to review responses to the board’s call for proposals.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

###