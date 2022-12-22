St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash Swanton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2007346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/22/22 13:07
STREET: RT 207
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hazard Rd.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven Many
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Edge
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 12/22/22 at approximately 1307 hours, VT State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on RT 207 near Hazard Rd. in the Town of Swanton. Vehicle 1 (V1) had struck a utility pole on the side of RT 207 while traveling northbound on RT 207. Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown gold, older model Dodge Grand Caravan was coming at Vehicle 1 head on in Vehicle 1’s lane. Vehicle 1 swerved right to avoid and eventually hit the pole.
The driver of Vehicle 1, Steven Many, and his passenger, Eric Many (age 38), suffered suspected minor injuries.
Swanton Village Electric replaced the utility pole. RT 207 was closed for about an hour due to the hazard from the pole, and was opened to one lane after that. The road was completely reopened after about 2 hours.
This crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993.