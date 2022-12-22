Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash Swanton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2007346                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/22  13:07

STREET: RT 207

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hazard Rd.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Many

AGE:      62

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL:  Edge

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 12/22/22 at approximately 1307 hours, VT State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on RT 207 near Hazard Rd. in the Town of Swanton.  Vehicle 1 (V1) had struck a utility pole on the side of RT 207 while traveling northbound on RT 207.  Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown gold, older model Dodge Grand Caravan was coming at Vehicle 1 head on in Vehicle 1’s lane.  Vehicle 1 swerved right to avoid and eventually hit the pole. 

The driver of Vehicle 1, Steven Many, and his passenger, Eric Many (age 38), suffered suspected minor injuries.

Swanton Village Electric replaced the utility pole.  RT 207 was closed for about an hour due to the hazard from the pole, and was opened to one lane after that.  The road was completely reopened after about 2 hours. 

This crash is still under investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to call CPL Marchand at 802-524-5993. 

 

 

 

