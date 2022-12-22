David Samson; The Upcoming Talent in the Horror Film PARTY BUS

David Samson

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A native of Phoenix who has won multiple awards for acting and directing, David Samson is also a prolific author. He began classes at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy while in California.

D21 Productions is David's production company. His first short film, "More Than Meets The Eye," has won numerous awards at film festivals across the country, and he has worked on a wide variety of films, from shorts to TV shows and even Christopher Nolan's "Tenet."

The character arc and journey of the film ‘PARTY BUS’, specifically that of his character, Austin, appealed to David.

Austin is a laid-back, uncomplicated guy. After a merger, he recently became the CEO of a major corporation, and he is also about to get married. We must determine whether or not all of his connections are assisting him. Because he doesn't believe in himself or trust other people, he is easy to control.

According to him, his favorite aspect of the film is the fact that Austin gains much-needed grit after being so flimsy at the beginning. In one scene, he struggles to say "No" after witnessing the death of a particular character. He must have shouted this a thousand times, but they continued to ignore him. The request for him to try again as it is evident that he made an error the first time around. After ten or fifteen attempts, he finally came up with a viable solution. Simply put, it was hilarious. Even though it was only one word, I had considerable difficulty with it.

He felt genuine affection for Director Carlos Berber. He recognized his good fortune in having previously collaborated with him as his editor on a short film he directed. Even though he was aware of his expertise and talent, the opportunity to collaborate with him as his director was too good to pass up.

He values the opportunity to work with Carlos again very highly. The rest of the cast performed admirably as well. He believes that the abundance of downtime afforded to the cast and crew during filming facilitated the formation of lasting bonds between many members. It was a pleasure to work with such a wonderful group of individuals. On the set, everyone enjoyed themselves.

The memory of his grandmother motivates him constantly. She was a major source of inspiration for him during her lifetime, and she pushed him relentlessly to realize his full potential. Numerous of his efforts are focused on ensuring her happiness.

In an attempt to make his parents laugh, he remembers sitting in front of the television while they watched and acting out scenes from the shows. Their frequent use of the phrase "You should be an actor" was a significant factor in his decision to pursue an acting career.

Currently, he is in the process of writing several screenplays for upcoming films. In addition, he has begun pre~production on a second film he will write and direct. In addition, he seeks a new acting agent so he can hold more auditions and tell more of his stories.

​About Party Bus

Party Bus' is a Horror-Suspense Thriller written and directed by Carlos Berber. A running time of 92 minutes distributed by Midnight Releasing, the film was released on December 3, 2022.

​About Midnight Releasing

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

