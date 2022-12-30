This Futuristic Platform Actually Empowers Creators to Earn a Living From Their Creative Talents
Right now, creators provide content that brings attention and revenue to centralized platforms in which the creators have little to no say as far as distribution or shared value”HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Cardano and Ethereum are here to stay. Club Debut’s founder Kesi Gibson has cultivated a creator community poised to harness the future built on the Web3 culture of distributed ownership and community. At the intersection of creativity, technology, and commerce, Club Debut attracts passionate, ambitious and resilient creators ready to capitalize on where crypto and the creative space intersect to achieve a more lucrative, impactful, and enduring career.
— Kesi Gibson
Despite the current one-sided system in which content monetization platforms control the revenue flow, Kesi has never given up on the belief that creators should be able to earn a decent living from their creative talents and endeavors. Now, she is making sure creative entrepreneurs understand Web3’s potential, which can empower them to create lucrative, sustainable, and flexible businesses.
“Right now, creators provide content that brings attention and revenue to centralized platforms in which the creators have little to no say as far as distribution or shared value,” explains Kesi. “Plus, platform algorithms require creators to constantly adjust their content - whilst spending more money - to appease censorship and avoid getting canceled as they attempt to build a loyal audience.”
According to industry insiders, digital currency is the way of the future. Kesi is excited to educate creators on why this development is a truly empowering opportunity, despite the learning curve. With an extensive finance background and an ever-expanding portfolio of successful entrepreneurial ventures, she is uniquely qualified to bridge both worlds and equip creators for the fast-approaching digital currency-fueled future. Kesi’s passion for creative work has led her to establish Club Debut which supports creatives in monetizing their content by providing Web2/Web3 capabilities that will:
Give artists agency over their work. For too long, platforms have enjoyed full control and ownership over creative content provided to them for nearly free by creators. As a result, only a handful of creators can achieve real economic success. Digital currency and Web3 are about to turn the tables, empowering the creator economy in a big way by giving control back to creators themselves.
Provide creators with more flexibility, security, and economic stability. Web3 provides the vehicle to create assets anywhere, on any platform, and at any time, with no negative impact on monetization. This unique flexibility levels the playing field for creators, allowing them greater financial security and mobility to flourish outside the boxed-in realms of platform loyalty.
Unite creators and customers for a shared purpose. With blockchain at its core, the creator economy can develop outside the bounds of centralized social media and explore new forms of currencies made possible by NFTs and other tokenization strategies. These membership tokens empower creators to set their own terms for participation, price, incentives, and more through Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), all the while maintaining trustless ledgers of ownership. Contrary to being objectified on current Web2 platforms for the sake of capturing ad spends, the user becomes the central focus, facilitating the sort of high-level collaboration between creators, supporters, buyers, and customers that fosters superior creative work.
Club Debut is committed to impacting one million creative professionals in this decade. Over time, Kesi hopes to inspire a global tribe of youth entrepreneurs to embrace their creative talents so they can live their passion and purposes with the same level of financial security afforded to doctors, lawyers, investment bankers, and other high wage professions. We look forward to seeing you at clubdebut.com.
About Club Debut:
Established by Investor / Operator Kesi Gibson, Club Debut is a multifaceted platform developed to address the looming unmet need for infrastructure that supports creative entrepreneurs. The virtual platform is anchored to physical hubs hosting an array of well equipped studios and co-creative spaces including: flexible and modular content production labs, photography studios, podcast and music recording studios, discussion lounges, expansive showrooms, event and workshop spaces. The platform curates a growing community of media and creative professionals - including fashion designers, photographers, videographers, graphic designers, animators, filmmakers, content producers, musical talent, visual artists, performing artists, and more - access to a full suite of products/services that leverage both Web2 and Web3 technologies, unlocking value that builds enduring wealth. Join us at clubdebut.com and let’s grow together.
