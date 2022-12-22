Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,660 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces the appointment of eight members, including six new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on December 22, 2022, announced the appointment of eight members, including six new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.

New Members
Elizabeth Brill
New York Life Insurance Company
Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary

Martin Hansen
American International Group, Inc.
Senior Managing Director, Policy, Planning, & Strategy

Robert Hartwig
Clinical Associate Professor of Finance and Insurance & Director, Risk and Uncertainty Management Center
University of South Carolina

John Howard
Truist Financial Corporation
Chief Insurance Officer

Steven Jackson
American Academy of Actuaries
Assistant Director for Research

Kristin Ricci
Oliver Wyman
Partner

Re-appointed Members
Julie Mix McPeak
United Services Automobile Association
Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Insurance

Joseph Sieverling
Reinsurance Association of America
Senior Vice President & Director of Financial Services

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces the appointment of eight members, including six new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.