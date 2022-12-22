Federal Reserve Board announces the appointment of eight members, including six new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on December 22, 2022, announced the appointment of eight members, including six new members, to its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC, which was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, provides information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on domestic and international insurance issues.

IPAC members have expertise in life insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and have professional backgrounds in insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, policyholder advocacy, capital markets, and other areas. More information is available here.

New Members

Elizabeth Brill

New York Life Insurance Company

Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary

Martin Hansen

American International Group, Inc.

Senior Managing Director, Policy, Planning, & Strategy

Robert Hartwig

Clinical Associate Professor of Finance and Insurance & Director, Risk and Uncertainty Management Center

University of South Carolina

John Howard

Truist Financial Corporation

Chief Insurance Officer

Steven Jackson

American Academy of Actuaries

Assistant Director for Research

Kristin Ricci

Oliver Wyman

Partner

Re-appointed Members

Julie Mix McPeak

United Services Automobile Association

Senior Vice President & General Counsel, Insurance

Joseph Sieverling

Reinsurance Association of America

Senior Vice President & Director of Financial Services

