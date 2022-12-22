Slow Pour Supply Announces Partnership with U.S. Barista Champion Morgan Eckroth

Collaboration Kicks Off with Exclusive Pitcher Color Design

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slow Pour Supply®, a curated, socially responsible coffee tools company, today announced a creative partnership with 2022 U.S. Barista Champion and influencer, Morgan Eckroth. The collaboration includes exclusive limited rights to the best-selling Slow Pour Design X WPM 15oz Pitcher in the color Cinder, available only at MorganDrinksCoffee.com. In addition, Eckroth's shop will also sell a selection of coffee brewing supplies sourced from Slow Pour Supply's partner brands, including ORIGAMI.

"A key component of the mission of Slow Pour Supply includes empowering baristas to leverage their talents and develop their personal brand," noted Slow Pour Supply founder, Anita Tam. "Morgan is a bright light in the specialty coffee industry and an enormous talent, and we are very excited about this collaboration."

Tam founded Slow Pour Supply in 2018 as a way to expand access to the quality coffee products she admired as a coffee industry leader and an Authorized SCA Trainer. The collection started with WPM's uniquely crafted latte art and milk pitchers and has expanded to include products from April, Orea UK, Origami Japan, Timemore, Sibarist, and other high-quality producers. The products are tried and true by the world's most talented baristas and are used on competition stages across the globe.

"As a coffee competitor, quality is of the utmost importance to me. As a content creator, my audience looks to me to make recommendations," stated Eckroth. "When I approach a partnership, it's essential that the product is of the highest caliber and that I am aligned with their mission. Slow Pour Supply has been an ardent supporter of baristas and advancing the specialty coffee industry, and I look forward to working together."

For more information on Morgan Eckroth, or to purchase the exclusive Slow Pour Supply X WPM Pitcher in Cinder, please visit http://www.morgandrinkscoffee.com. For more information on Slow Pour Supply, please see http://www.slowpoursupply.co.

Media Contact

Ashley Mann, Slow Pour Supply, 1 2063009891, ashley@pinegrovepr.com

SOURCE Slow Pour Supply