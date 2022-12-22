Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,710 in the last 365 days.

Senator Fontana Announces New Grants for Housing Projects and Programs in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, Pa. – December 22, 2022 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana (D-42 Allegheny) announced $480,125 in Keystone Communities Program (KCP) grants for three projects in Allegheny County.

“I’m thrilled to see these important local projects receive funding from the state,” said Senator Fontana. “These grants will improve housing options and provide support for the elderly and disabled. I’m proud to see Pennsylvania make investments in lifting up these communities in Allegheny County.”

Grant recipients include:

Perry Hilltop Citizens Council – $132,900

Project details: The grant will be used for the renovation of a three-story mixed-use structure at 2115 Perrysville Avenue in Pittsburgh

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh – $197,225

Project details: The grant will be used for the Aging in Place Home Modification Program

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – $150,000

Project details: The grant will be used for the Homeowner Accessibility Program of Independence (HAPI) which provides grants for accessibility modifications to low-income city homeowners with permanent disabilities and landlords who do not reside on the property but have tenants with permanent disabilities

The KCP is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. A full list of grant recipients can be found online.

###

You just read:

Senator Fontana Announces New Grants for Housing Projects and Programs in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.