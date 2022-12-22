Senator Fontana Announces New Grants for Housing Projects and Programs in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, Pa. – December 22, 2022 – Today, Senator Wayne Fontana (D-42 Allegheny) announced $480,125 in Keystone Communities Program (KCP) grants for three projects in Allegheny County.

“I’m thrilled to see these important local projects receive funding from the state,” said Senator Fontana. “These grants will improve housing options and provide support for the elderly and disabled. I’m proud to see Pennsylvania make investments in lifting up these communities in Allegheny County.”

Grant recipients include:

Perry Hilltop Citizens Council – $132,900

Project details: The grant will be used for the renovation of a three-story mixed-use structure at 2115 Perrysville Avenue in Pittsburgh

Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh – $197,225

Project details: The grant will be used for the Aging in Place Home Modification Program

Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh – $150,000

Project details: The grant will be used for the Homeowner Accessibility Program of Independence (HAPI) which provides grants for accessibility modifications to low-income city homeowners with permanent disabilities and landlords who do not reside on the property but have tenants with permanent disabilities

The KCP is designed to encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors that jointly support local initiatives such as the growth and stability of neighborhoods and communities; social and economic diversity; and a strong and secure quality of life. A full list of grant recipients can be found online.

