Fletcher Man Sentenced in Simple Assault

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced that Jason Lawton 34, of Fletcher, Vermont, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of Simple Assault. After a contested sentencing hearing in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, Mr. Lawton was sentenced to serve three to six months in jail.

In November of 2019, Mr. Lawton, formerly a sergeant with the St. Albans Police Department, was charged with Simple Assault after striking an individual who was in his custody at the St. Albans Police Department and handcuffed in a holding cell. Mr. Lawton was subsequently terminated from the St. Albans Police Department.

Simple Assault is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of not more than one year and a fine of $1,000 or both.

At the sentencing hearing, the Attorney General’s Office requested a six-month term of incarceration. The Court, Judge Martin Maley presiding, ordered Mr. Lawton to self-report to the Northwest State Correctional Facility by January 14, 2023.

 

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: December 22, 2022

