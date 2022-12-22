Governor Carney Announces State Offices Closed Friday

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney today announced that State of Delaware Government offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants.

“This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants. In recognition of your efforts, we will close state offices for the day on Friday, December 23,” said Governor Carney. “On behalf of all Delawareans, thank you for your hard work. And I’d like to especially thank our law enforcement officers and employees in 24/7 facilities who will be on the job this holiday weekend. You are all making a big difference in the lives of Delawareans every day.”

Learn about winter weather preparedness tips from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

Learn about prevention measures for COVID-19, flu, and RSV from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

###