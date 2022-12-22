Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,722 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Announces State Offices Closed Friday

Governor Carney Announces State Offices Closed Friday

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney today announced that State of Delaware Government offices will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022, in recognition of the dedicated work of Delaware’s public servants.

“This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants. In recognition of your efforts, we will close state offices for the day on Friday, December 23,” said Governor Carney. “On behalf of all Delawareans, thank you for your hard work. And I’d like to especially thank our law enforcement officers and employees in 24/7 facilities who will be on the job this holiday weekend. You are all making a big difference in the lives of Delawareans every day.”

Learn about winter weather preparedness tips from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.

Learn about prevention measures for COVID-19, flu, and RSV from the Delaware Division of Public Health.

###


You just read:

Governor Carney Announces State Offices Closed Friday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.