Discover The Idea That Jesus’ Second Coming Was Paul
Decades of research and travel provide a new outlook on the life and journey of Jesus and Paul.
If Jesus did not exist, he had to be invented, to unify humans under one God.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, there is no better time to come to a deeper understanding of the story of His life. Recent archeological discoveries and newly uncovered documents demand a fresh look at New Testament events. Based on such findings, Grumeza considers three possible identities of Jesus: was he simply like the rest of us, wholly human? Did he come from God his Father as a divine being, part of the Holy Trinity? Or could he have been a Star Child of mysterious genetic makeup who came to Earth with a spiritual message from a new god? Author and PH.D, Ion Grumeza, shines new light on Jesus’ saga.
— Ion Grumeza
The findings in this book reveal Grumeza’s thoughts on
- The timelines of Jesus and Paul’s life and ministries
- Events and other occurrences from the New Testament, in relationship to the Roman calendar
- Complicated messages and parables in the New Testament
& more!
Author, Ion Grumeza says, “My intention is not to bring Jesus and Paul in front of the modern reader but to take the reader back to the time and places where Jesus and Paul lived, ministered, and converted countless people to the growing Christian movement. "JESUS WAS PAUL” represents the product of 28 years during my lifetime doing research in various places, taking documentation trips, and reading hundreds of books with similar religious, historical, and political subjects. I did all of this in order not to repeat what other authors have already written about similar topics, especially about the lives and activities of Jesus, Paul, the apostles, and disciples, etc. I present something new and original about what may have occurred during early Christianity and Christology.” He believes if Jesus did not exist, he had to be invented, to unify humans under one God.
This book is available immediately via Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQ52895Q) starting at $35.
About the Author: Ion Grumeza was born in Romania and baptized in the Romanian Orthodox Church. After defecting from the Communist dictatorship regime in 1972, he spent time in an Austrian refugee camp waiting to legally immigrate to the United States the following year, before becoming a U.S. citizen in 1978. Grumeza has previously published books in history and Christianity. His philosophy, Effectology Foundation Press, Grumeza was Project Director for Science and Religious Articles of Distinction. He has lectured on historical, political, and religious subjects for Veritas, a cultural society at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. He studied the God gene, world religions, reincarnation, UFOs, and extraterrestrials and earned his Ph.D. in Metaphysics in 2008.
