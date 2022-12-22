Notice of Funding Availability - Reducing Indoor Asthma Triggers through Connection to Digital Resources
DOEE seeks eligible entities to improve children’s long-term asthma control and to reduce COVID-19 transmission by providing project participants with computers, internet access, and technical support. The amount available for the project is approximately $41,014.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-804” in the subject line for the Asthma Triggers through Connection to Digital Resources” in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is 2/13/2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
- Faith-based organizations;
- Government agencies;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.