Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7352-R1 - District Logistics LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7352-R1, District Logistics LLC, Operation of a mobile jaw crusher powered by a diesel engine to process demolition debris at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, 2400 East Capitol Street NE, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR § 210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, is proposing to issue permit No. 7352-R1 to District Logistics LLC to operate a Sandvik QJ341 mobile jaw crusher, powered by an onboard 2016 Caterpillar C9.3 diesel-fired engine, for processing of demolition debris at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, located at 2400 East Capitol St NE. The equipment is currently permitted to operate at the site through June 25, 2026. This permit action would extend the duration of the operations for an additional year to June 30, 2027. The contact person for the applicant is Robert Terrell, CEO, at (202) 302-9506. The applicant’s mailing address is 2585 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington DC 20018.

Emissions Estimate:

The total annual emissions of criteria pollutants from the crusher have been estimated to not exceed those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions* (ton/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.10 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.13 Coarse Particulate Matter (PM10) 2.40 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.02 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 1.71

*These emissions estimates are based on maximum allowable operation of the units under the terms of the draft permit, incorporating limits on operating hours limiting operations to 6 days per week, 10 hours per day, and 3,120 hours in any 12-consecutive-month period.

Emissions Limits :

The proposed overall emission limits for the equipment are as follows:

Emissions from the engine shall not exceed those found in the following table, as measured and tested according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR 1039, Subpart F. [40 CFR Subpart IIII, 40 CFR 60.4204(b), 40 CFR 60.4201(a), and 40 CFR 1039.101, Table 1]

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/kW-hr) NMHC NOx CO PM† 0.19 0.40 3.5 0.01

† These values are based on Family Emission Limits specified on the EPA Certificate of Conformity # GCPXL09.3HTF-014

Emissions of dust shall be minimized in accordance with the requirements of 20 DCMR 605 and the “Operational Limitations” of this permit. The emission of fugitive dust from any material handling, screening, crushing, grinding, conveying, mixing, or other industrial-type operation or process is prohibited. [20 DCMR 605.2] Emissions from the engine powering the crusher shall not exceed those achieved by proper operation of the equipment in accordance with manufacturer’s specifications. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the crusher and its associated engine except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any startup, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emission control equipment, provided that such discharges shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1(a)(2), 606.2(a)(2), and 606.2(f)] In addition to Condition II(e), emissions from grinding mills, screening operations, bucket elevators, transfer points on belt conveyors, bagging operations, storage bins, enclosed truck or railcar loading stations shall not exceed 7% opacity. Emissions from crushers shall not exceed 12% opacity. Truck dumping of nonmetallic minerals into any screening operation, feed hopper, or crusher is exempt from the requirements of this condition. Compliance with these standards shall be determined based on the average of five consecutive 6-minute averages over a 30-minute period, as measured in accordance with 40 CFR 60, Appendix A-4, Method 9. [40 CFR 60.672(b), 40 CFR 60.672(d), 40 CFR 60, Subpart OOO, Table 3, and 40 CFR 60.675(c)(3)] In addition to Condition II(e), exhaust opacity from the engine, measured and calculated as set forth in CFR 1039.105(b) and 1039.501(c), shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4201(a), 40 CFR 60.4204(b) and 20 DCMR 606.2(a)(2)]:

1. 20 percent during acceleration mode;

2. 15 percent during lugging mode; and

3. 27 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration or lugging modes. Note that the opacity limit is more stringent in 20 DCMR 606 than 40 CFR 1039.105(b) and as such been incorporated into this condition for streamlining purposes.

An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1] Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit is available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 AM. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours, P.E.

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

No comments submitted after January 20, 2026 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.